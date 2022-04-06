Police in Trans Nzoia are investigating an incident where a woman died after a police officer stole her money.

36-year-old Scolastica Marada, a changaa brewer in Trans Nzoia County, was in her house on Thursday evening when two officers came to collect “protection fees”; these are bribes that police usually solicit from illicit brewers to turn a blind eye on the illegal business.

Marada’s sister, Emily Nekesa, said the two police officers from Kiminini Police Station walked into the homestead at around 6 pm Thursday and found them talking outside.

Nekesa, as reported by the Nation, said her sister walked into the house to collect something and the officers followed her inside.

“I just knew the officers had come to collect a bribe as usual and would leave because my sister was a chang’aa brewer,” she was quoted as saying.

Officers Decline Bribe

Brenda, another sister to the deceased, said the mother of five offered the officers Sh1,000 but they declined. One of the officers then snatched her purse which had Sh30,000 from her ‘Chama’, a small social organization where members contribute a small sum of money on a regular basis.

“So one of the officers grabbed the purse that contained the money my sister had received from her merry-go-round group before leaving the house,” she said.

Nekesa added that Marada collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“When I entered the house, I found my sister in a bad state, lying on the floor. I immediately alerted our neighbours, who helped perform first aid and we rushed her to Solona Health Centre for treatment,” said Nekesa, Marada’s elder sister. Deceased Regained Consciousness