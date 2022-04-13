By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended constitutional commissions and independent offices in the country for the effective delivery of their mandates.

Noting that since their establishment under the Constitution of Kenya 2010 the constitutional commissions and independent offices have proved to be key pillars of sovereignty and democracy, the President asked them to continue working closely in achieving the hopes, aspirations and dreams of Kenyans.

“While independent and not under the direction and control of any person or authority, your commissions and offices remain part of the Government of Kenya, and the people of Kenya expect that you will work in synergy with the rest of the Government towards achieving the hopes, aspirations and dream of our People,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Tuesday during a meeting with chairpersons of the constitutional commissions and holders of independent offices who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking during the meeting, the chairperson of the forum of the heads of constitutional commissions and independent offices Mr Gershom Otachi appreciated the support the Government has accorded their offices for the past 10 years.

Mr Otachi also assured Kenyans that the constitutional commissions and independent offices will play their rightful role in ensuring a smooth and peaceful transition to the next administration according to the law.

He briefed the President of the celebrations that will be held on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary since the establishment of the constitutional commissions and independent offices under the new constitutional dispensation ushered in by Kenyans in 2010.

In this regard, President Kenyatta urged the constitutional commissions and independent offices to use their anniversary celebrations to reflect and commit to dedicating their efforts to serving Kenyans.

“As a forum and as individual Commissions and Offices, I trust that you shall use this opportunity to also brainstorm on how you can better cooperate amongst yourselves and leverage on your shared position as Chapter 15 commissions.

“In every word and action you take as Commissions, you should advance the principles of governance and the national values espoused under Article 10 of the Constitution. Every word and action you take should bring Kenya closer to being a more just, equitable and prosperous nation,” President Kenyatta said.

The meeting, attended by the chairpersons of the constitutional commissions and independent offices, was also grace by Head of Public Service Dr. Joseph Kinyua, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i and Attorney General Paul Kihara.