A police officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s security team reportedly died in an apparent suicide in his house in Juja, Kiambu County.

Constable Samuel Ngatia, attached to the elite presidential escort unit, shot himself on Monday morning, the Star reported.

Preliminary investigations showed he used his pistol to shoot himself in the head. Detectives said the bullet entered on the right side and exited on the left side.

Police recovered a Jericho pistol loaded with 13 bullets and a Trevor Sub Machine Gun with two magazines loaded with 30 bullets in his house.

He was alone in his house within the General Service Unit’s Recce squad camp along Kenyatta Road at the time of the incident.

Police also recovered two spent cartridges and one bullet head.

Ngatia, 35, had two children and had separated from his wife two years ago, a family friend said.

“He did not look stressed when we met last Friday and we are waiting for word from the police on the incident,” said a close family member.

Further investigations are ongoing.