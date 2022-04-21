Traveling to Costa Rica has to be one of the most intriguing things to do and is likely to be on a huge number of bucket lists. It is indeed a great country to travel through and will provide you with some of the best sights, experiences, and travel time that you have experienced.

Below are a few genuine tips from a seasoned traveler that will make any such trip a little more enjoyable.

Learn the local language

Either using language apps like Duolingo, Rosetta, or Memrise, the dictionary, or both will do to get you understand the local language.

It is the one truth of travel in a foreign country, that as long as the locals see you trying to get to terms with their language (Central American Spanish in this particular instance), they will be a great deal more accommodating.

In fact, getting around Central America without some basic Spanish could be quite tricky.

Movies and music

Having your favorite movies and music saved to a mobile device is key when you travel far from home. Don’t rely on music streaming, and data is quite expensive, so having this type of entertainment and media on hand, so to speak, and available, is going to be essential.

These are also fantastic things to share with those you travel with or meet along the way.

Your socials

This may seem obvious, but when you’re in the far-flung areas of Costa Rica, you need to have ensured you have connectivity to be able to add to and use your social media. It’s also a fantastic means of keeping in touch with friends and family at home.

Buy and travel with the local newspaper

This is one of the best ways to learn about what’s going on in the country that you travel in. If you buy a mix of the English and Spanish press available, you will be able to both practice the language from tip one, as well as always have a conversation starter on the trip.

The scenery will be amazing, and the culture will be a vibrant mix. It’s people-friendly and welcoming, so yes, there will be more than enough to keep you entertained and busy.

However, there are always the time when you will thank your lucky stars that you read this and have planned ahead to take the above with you.

These are travel tips that will work for any trip through Costa Rica but will also be a template to be used for any travel you have planned.