Kenya’s life and relationships coach Benjamin Zulu has launched a stinging attack on identical triplets Mary, Eva, and Cate for dating the same man.

The sisters who run a YouTube channel titled ‘Comrades Triplets’ set tongues wagging last week after going public about their foursome relationship with one Stephen, aka Stevo.

The triplets even appeared for an interview on Citizen TV last Saturday, where they spoke about their bizarre relationship, including plans to marry.

“I suggested a mass wedding to them and they agreed with it. I chose a mass wedding because I want the world to witness and tell the rest that it’s all possible,” said Stevo who is also a YouTube content creator.

Explaining the decision to date the same man, the triplets said: “We tried dating different men but it didn’t work. Sometimes they ended up disappointing us and we decided to have one man so that in case any of us is mistreated, we can easily confront our man. We feel safe with him. We can’t be jealous of each other.”

Make of that what you will, but if you ask me, I would say clout chasing is a dangerous disease because YouTube videos won’t watch themselves. However, one man who has not minced his words is Coach Zulu.

In a hard-hitting rebuke, the popular life coach described the relationship as a demeaning and perverted fetish.

“A normal self-respecting lady would never sleep with a man who is sleeping with her sister. It’s even disgusting to imagine the same man seeing your nakedness and that of your sister as well if at all your conscience is working. These tales of the same man marrying sisters or twins is a combination of fetishism and foolishness,” he blasted.

Coach Zulu further spared some reprimanding words for Stevo, terming his motives as immoral.

“The man has a perverted desire to deflower daughters of the same mother, and the sisters have mental blindness to accept such demeaning treatment. They have no idea of their individual worth or else they would have demanded to be queens each to their own king. A woman who knows her value can never share a man,” Zulu opined.

The relationship expert also noted that twins and triplets have a tendency to inadvertently sabotage their individual identities.

“They can mistake their closeness to mean they’re an extension of each other and they fail to forge and develop their unique identities. If twins marry other twins that’s normal, but if twins marry the same man it means they’re both less than a complete woman in their minds,” he claimed.