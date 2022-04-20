Communications Authority Director General Ezra Chiloba said mobile service providers are to blame for non-compliance in the ongoing SIM Card registration exercise.

Speaking in an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, Chiloba said they decided to extend the exercise by six months because mobile operators – Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom Kenya – were not well prepared.

“Our intention was not to switch off non-compliant users, but looking at how we ended up where we did in the last two weeks, it meant the authority had to take action and play a more active role in the process. This was a lack of compliance by the telcos. The pace at which registration was happening was not impressive,” he said.

Chiloba said they took into account consumer concerns as well as the telcos’ willingness to ensure full compliance.

“When we asked the operators to give us the true status of registration compliance, what we found out is that quite a number of them had not been able to put together a database that is fully compliant.