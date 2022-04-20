Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua is among a delegation of political leaders that will accompany Raila Odinga on his trip to the United States.

The Azimio-One Kenya coalition presidential candidate is expected to jet out of the county on Friday, April 22 for a week-long working tour of the US. An itinerary shared by Odinga’s presidential secretariat shows he will jet back on April 29.

Raila is expected to meet American government officials, business leaders, and Kenyans living in the US.

The former Prime Minister will start his tour in Washington DC, where he will hold a meeting with the Black Congressional Caucus and other US leaders. He will then head to San Francisco on the west coast.

Besides Martha Karua, other leaders who will accompany Raila to the US include governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), James Ongwae (Kisii), former Aldai MP Sally Kosgey, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui.

The inclusion of Martha Karua highlights her standing in the coalition amid calls for her to be named Raila’s running mate.

Earlier this week, female leaders from the AzimioLa Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition agreed on the push to have Karua named as a running mate.

“We don’t know why you cannot see the value of Martha. Her record speaks for itself. Karua is one of the formidable female politicians in the country who have the ability to sway crowds towards a particular direction,” Rachael Wambui Shebesh said.

The CAS Ministry of Public Service and Gender Programmes added: “We are now in the negotiation space for her, irrespective of which political party we come from.”