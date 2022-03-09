Bahati has finally released his highly anticipated song with ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.

Dubbed ‘Fire’, the track is a campaign anthem for the Raila-led Azimio La Umoja coalition.

In the three-minute song, Bahati praises Raila and endorses him for the presidency in the August Elections.

On his part, Raila chants ‘Fire’, a phrase he has been using in his campaign rallies. The former Prime Minister is also seen in the video dancing to the tune alongside Bahati.

The ‘Fire’ music video also features a host of Azimio-allied politicians such as Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and others.

“I told you this is historic! I took Hon Raila Amolo Odinga to the studio for the first time and we made the collabo of the year. Now on Youtube we premier the official music video so jeshi ya Bahati na jeshi ya Baba enjoy,” Bahati announced.

Fire becomes Raila’s second hit after his debut track ‘Leo ni Leo’ with Benga composer, instrumentalist and singer Emmanuel Musindi.

Watch ‘Fire’ below.