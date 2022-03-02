The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has advised motorists to expect major traffic disruption at a section of the Eastern Bypass over the next two months.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the Roads Authority said the section at the Kangundo Road Junction overpass will be closed from March 3 to May 3, 2022.

The closure is due to the ongoing expansion and dualling of the Eastern Bypass.

Consequently, motorists heading to Embakasi will be diverted to the slip road below the overpass.

“Motorists and pedestrians are advised to be careful when approaching this section and strictly follow diversions as guided by the traffic signs and the traffic marshalls on site.

“We request the public to be patient as we work to improve road safety and enhance urban mobility,” KURA said.

The Eastern Bypass is being converted into a dual carriage at a cost of Sh12.5 billion.

The 27km road starts at City Cabanas along Mombasa Road, linking motorists through Ruai towards Ruiru, passing over Thika Road to Ruaka, where it joins the Northern bypass.

The bypass was initially constructed as a single carriageway in 2013 under the Kibaki administration.

The official completion date for the road is set for June this year.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority and the China Communication Construction Company are working together on the project.