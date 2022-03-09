Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga says One Kenya Alliance leaders who are undecided about joining Azimio La Umoja should stay away from the delegates’ meeting on Saturday.

The ODM leader said nobody was being forced to join the coalition, in reference to the hard-line stance taken by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“If you feel you’re being forced, don’t come. Nobody is being forced into Azimio. It’s a coalition of the willing. The meeting is open to all those who are willing. I will deal with those who are willing to work with us,” Raila said in Nairobi Monday.

According to media reports, ODM sources intimated that Raila has given up on talks with Kalonzo Musyoka and has left the matter to President Kenyatta to handle.

Raila said parties that subscribe to the coalition’s ideology will sign up on Saturday.