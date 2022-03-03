Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu is an absentee governor and a drunkard, a section of the county assembly has alleged.

Led by Waithaka Member of County Assembly Anthony Kiragu, the MCAs accused Kananu of incompetence and absconding her duties.

“I think the most unfortunate thing that has ever happened to Nairobi County is the elevation of Anne Kananu as the governor of this city. And it is ironic and funny that she’s going around looking for votes to continue being the governor of this city,” Kiragu observed.

According to the MCA, Anne Kananu is never in her Governor’s office and she can often be found in a nightclub.

“She is an absentee governor. Kananu is never in the office. She is accused of being a drunkard and that she is always drinking in nightclubs. The bottle she moves around with contains alcohol. We know that and we shall address it. We shall soon discuss this in the Assembly,” he added.

Kiragu said he would table a motion to discuss the problems being caused by the incompetence of Governor Kananu.

Further, Kiragu challenged Kananu to address the issue of Senior Nairobi County Accountant Martha Wambugu and another County Official who were arrested in Dubai while allegedly taking bribes on her behalf.

During the protest of city hall workers last week, the governor was accused of enjoying her time in Kilifi when she claimed to be in Dubai.

“We saw her photos doing rounds on social media that she is in Dubai. Let her be told that we know she is in Kilifi drinking and enjoying,” one of the worker’s leaders who sought anonymity said.