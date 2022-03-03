All the COVID-19 restriction measures are still in force, the Health Ministry has clarified.

This follows a fake press release circulating on social media Wednesday purporting that the Ministry had revised the measures.

The fake letter had indicated that the Ministry had lifted among others, the mandatory use of face masks in public spaces.

Other revisions included the end of temperature screening, full resumption of sports activities, end of contact tracing and quarantine, exemption of vaccinated inbound travellers from PCR testing and allowing in-person indoor gatherings at full capacity.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe disowned the letter.

“It has come to our notice that there is a document circulating in the media purporting to come up with revised restriction measures on Covid-19.

“The document is not from the Ministry of Health and is therefore not authentic. If and when the Government revises the restrictions we shall make it public in the usual manner,” the ministry stated.