A traffic court has been shown video footage of the moment the daughter of Edward Mbugua, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, was crushed to death in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Police Constable Peter Ndirangu, attached to the Central Police Station in Nairobi, took the court through the footage showing how Nelly Waithera, 25, was crushed between two Public Service Vehicles on June 17, 2021.

PC Ndirangu told Senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu that the deceased was sandwiched between two matatus at the junction of Tom Mboya Street and Murang’a Lane.

The officer said one of the buses was stationary while the other was being driven by the accused Patrick Macharia Magu.

“The City Shuttle bus driver is seen reversing the public service vehicle without due care,” PC Ndirangu said as the court watched CCTV footage.

“The victim of the accident was sandwiched between the two PSV vehicles KBR 065B (driven by Mr Magu) and KBL 744L, which was stationary. The suspect reversed the motor vehicle dangerously without due care for other road users and sandwiched a pedestrian, namely Nelly Waithera, between (the bus) another motor vehicle,” the Police Constable testified.

The officer noted the CCTV footage from cameras mounted in the CBD places the accused at the scene of the crime.

The court also heard that Nelly Waithera died as she was being rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

PC Ndirangu also said the accused driver abandoned the bus and fled after realizing what he had done.

Nagu has since denied causing Waithera’s death by reckless driving. He was released on a bond of Sh600, 000 or cash bail of Sh300,000.