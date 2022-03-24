The National Council of Churches in Kenya (NCCK) has changed its mind regarding donations from politicians.

Last year, NCCK Upper Eastern region committee had advised churches against taking donations from politicians in a bid to prevent abuse of places of worship during the campaigns.

“This committee urges all faith leaders in our counties to avoid asking for donations from politicians or aspirants. When you ask for donations, they take advantage to use the sanctuaries and worship meetings to engage in political vitriol and divisive campaigns,” NCCK Upper Eastern region chairperson Bishop Jadiel Kaigongi said last year.

Fast forward to now and NCCK Meru branch has advised churches to accept donations from politicians regardless of where the funds came from.

Speaking on Tuesday, NCCK Meru County leaders said the ‘church will pray for the sanctification of the contributions’.

“We cannot deny them an opportunity to give. The church leaders may not know the source of money being given in church by congregants, only the giver and God know,” NCCK Meru Coordinating committee chairperson Bishop Justin Bundi said.

“This is the reason the Church will always pray for sanctification of all the contributions after the congregants give. Therefore, we will hold the politicians with equal regard like other congregants.”

The clergymen however maintained that politicians will not be allowed to play politics on the pulpit.