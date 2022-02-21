Following months of speculation, Instagram personality Corazon Kwamboka has confirmed her breakup with fitness trainer Frankie Kiarie alias Just GymIt.

The rumors started in October of last year after Corazon shared a telling post indicating she was lonely and sad, some weeks after they announced that they were expecting their second child.

“I feel so alone and sad. I want to have a genuine smile again, to be really happy,” she wrote at the time.

The rumours got worse after the couple revealed that they live separately but Corazon rubbished the breakup claims. The couple would later continue sharing loved-up posts on their socials, putting to rest doubts about their relationship being on the rocks.

However, on Sunday, Corazon dropped the bombshell that internet users, or rather Kamati ya Roho Chafu, were seemingly waiting for with bated breath.

“I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on,” Kwamboka wrote alongside a photo of a black rose.

It did not take long before Corazon and Frankie became trending topics on Twitter. The saga even roped in Frankie’s ex, Maureen Waititu, who was also a trending topic on Sunday.

