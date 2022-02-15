Actress Celestine Gachuhi and her fiancé Phil Kimemia are expecting their first child together.

The pregnancy wasn’t exactly a secret but the actress finally made it public on Valentine’s Day, February 12, 2022.

Ms Gachuhi, famed for her leading role in the popular Telenovela series ‘Selina’, made the announcement on Instagram. She shared baby bump pictures clad in an all-white maternity dress and a crown on her head.

Ms Gachuhi, 26, was also captured smiling and gently cradling her unborn child.

“Even miracles take a little while 😊❤,” the actress wrote alongside the pictures.

Her musician fiancé on the other hand chose to celebrate the actress while vowing to stick by her side.

The gospel musician shared a silhouette image kissing ‘Selina’s’ baby bump. He wrote: “Today being Valentine’s Day, I choose to celebrate you. You are a strong woman, a beautiful woman, a loving, supportive, kind, caring partner ❤️.

Kimemia added: “It has been a beautiful journey, and I’m loving every part of it! This is a new page and suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings. Te quiero mucho. Imma be by your side through it all. Happy Valentines Love.”

The couple’s pregnancy reveal comes about eight months after the ‘Nitatembea Nawe’ singer proposed to Celestine.