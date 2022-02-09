Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has slammed ODM party leader Raila Odinga for failing to reciprocate the support he showed him during his presidential bids in 2007 and 2017.

Musalia claimed he was Raila’s campaign manager and dedicated his resources to him without asking to be paid.

While at it, the ANC leader mentioned that he gave his chopper to Raila to use during the campaigns.

“I helped Raila in 2007 and in 2017 I was his campaign manager, I even dedicated my chopper that is here to carry him around and I did not ask even for a single coin from him,” Musalia lamented.

He further noted that Moses Wetangula also helped Raila but the former Prime Minister has never supported either of them.

“Wetangula here also helped him and did not ask him (Raila) for a single coin. When will he help any of us?” Mudavadi posed during a campaign rally in Khwisero, Kakamega county on Tuesday.

The former Vice President told Raila its time to retire and give others a chance to lead the country.

“He should clear the jam in front of us and pave the way for other leaders to take over,” Musalia said.

“We can’t be supporting him a year in year out because he is our neighbour, no, even a neighbour has a son whom he wants to lead.”