Police in Kirinyaga are holding a suspect who is accused of killing another man for stealing avocadoes.

Gichugu Sub-County Police Commander Anthony Mbogo confirmed the incident saying it happened at Mutua Mburi village in Gichugu Constituency.

The police boss identified the suspect as 36-year-old Annel Maina Gachoki.

Mbogo said Maina caught 52-year-old Evans Muchira Muthike stealing avocados from a farm and clobbered him with a blunt object, killing him on the spot.

The avocadoes were reportedly worth Sh100.

The suspect is said to have gone into hiding after the attack before officers flushed him out of his hideout.

“We have arrested him this afternoon and taken him to Gichugu Law Court where court has allowed to detain him for 10 days as we complete investigations,” said Mbogo.