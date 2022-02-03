These are the areas Kenya Power has designated to conduct a day-long scheduled maintenance on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
NAIROBI REGION
AREA: PART OF EASTLEIGH
DATE: Thursday 03.02.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.
Part of Eastleigh 1st & 2nd Ave, Nomands Hotel Co-op Bank & adjacent customers.
AREA: PART OF LAVINGTON, CONVENT DRIVE
DATE: Thursday 03.02.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.
Part of Convent Drive, Part of James Gichuru, Ipsos Synovet, Amboseli Rd, Amboseli Gardens, Amboseli Close, Hope Center, Lavington West Est, Chalbi Drive, Gatina Nairobi Water, Part of Gatina Kawangware, Musa Gitau, Part of Ewaso Nyiro Rd, Vatican Embassy, Parts of Kabaserian Ave, Kangemi Waruku & adjacent customers.
PARTS OF GARISSA COUNTY
AREA: WHOLE OF GARISSA
DATE: Thursday 03.02.2022 TIME: 8.30 A.M. – 4.30 P.M.
Garissa Town, Madogo, Bangale, Balambala, Parts of Tana River & adjacent customers.