These are the areas Kenya Power has designated to conduct a day-long scheduled maintenance on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

NAIROBI REGION

AREA: PART OF EASTLEIGH

DATE: Thursday 03.02.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.

Part of Eastleigh 1st & 2nd Ave, Nomands Hotel Co-op Bank & adjacent customers.

AREA: PART OF LAVINGTON, CONVENT DRIVE

DATE: Thursday 03.02.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.

Part of Convent Drive, Part of James Gichuru, Ipsos Synovet, Amboseli Rd, Amboseli Gardens, Amboseli Close, Hope Center, Lavington West Est, Chalbi Drive, Gatina Nairobi Water, Part of Gatina Kawangware, Musa Gitau, Part of Ewaso Nyiro Rd, Vatican Embassy, Parts of Kabaserian Ave, Kangemi Waruku & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF GARISSA COUNTY

AREA: WHOLE OF GARISSA

DATE: Thursday 03.02.2022 TIME: 8.30 A.M. – 4.30 P.M.

Garissa Town, Madogo, Bangale, Balambala, Parts of Tana River & adjacent customers.