These are the areas Kenya Power has designated to conduct a day-long scheduled maintenance on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

NAIROBI REGION

AREA: PART OF EASTLEIGH

DATE: Thursday 17.02.2022

TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.Eastleigh Section 3, Whole of Eastleigh 3rd Ave, Eastleigh 2nd Ave, Part of 1st Ave, Part of Moi Airbase & adjacent customers.

AREA: KIAMUMBI, JACARANDA

DATE: Thursday 17.02.2022

TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.Kiamumbi Water Project, Jacaranda Hosp, Kiamumbi Police Stn, Canaan Rd, Isiolo Rd, Elizabeth Rd, Church Rd, Newyork Rd, Uganda Rd, Kwa Chief, Immaculate Sch, Kiamumbi Fish Dam & adjacent customers.

AREA: CABANAS STAGE, MOMBASA ROAD

DATE: Tuesday 17.02.2022

TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 3.00 P.M.

Ramtons, Alpha Center, Manchester Knits, Crown Healthcare, Apex Business Park, Rapid Kate Services, Koppert Biological Systems, Iron Art Ltd, Steel Makers Ltd & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF EMBAKASI

DATE: Thursday 17.02.2022

TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 3.00 P.M.

Plot 10, Pipeline Kwa Chairman, AA of Kenya, Part of Maziwa Stage, Good Life Apts, International Church, Peter’sberg Apts, Jahari’s S/Mkt, Unique Est, Honey Suckle Gardens, Kenya Builders, Penda Hosp, St. Bhakita, Kings Millennium Apts, Muhindi Mweusi S/Mkt Pipeline & adjacent customers.

AREA: WHOLE OF VICKEN

DATE: Thursday 17.02.2022

TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.

Part of Eastern Bypass, Shell Petrol Stn, Vicken Thirty Park, Infinity, Afro Sayari, Cold Storage, Platinum Distillers & adjacent customers.

WESTERN REGION

PARTS OF VIHIGA COUNTY

AREA: EREGI

DATE: Thursday 17.02.2022

TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 2.00 P.M.

Eregi Distillers, Eregi Girls, Eregi Mission, Eregi TTC, White House, Kigulienyi, Chandumba, Lusiola Sec, Eregi Mkt & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF MIGORI COUNTY

AREA: AYEGO, KAMBUJI

DATE: Thursday 17.02.2022

TIME: 10.00 A.M. – 3.00 P.M.

Mr. Nyumba, Ayego S/Center, Magina Safaricom Booster, Kambunji Mkt & adjacent customers.

AREA: NYAMIRA TOWN, SIRONGA

DATE: Thursday 17.02.2022

TIME: 10.00 A.M. – 3.00 P.M.

Nyamira RTH, County HQtrs, Guardian Hotel, Nyamira Boys, Kebirigo T/Fact, Sanganyi T/Fact, Nyaramba Mkt, Sironga Girls, Nyakemenya, Bondeni, Makairo Mkt, Nyamaiya, Rangenyo Mission, Egesieri, Miruka, Miobo, Bonyunyu, Masosa, Motobo, Gesabakwa Sec, Miruka, Nyamaiya Sec & adjacent customers.

AREA: NYAMUSI, MISAMBI, OBWARI

DATE: Friday 18.02.2022

TIME: 10.00 A.M. – 3.00 P.M.

Obwari Mkt, Gekendo Sec Sch, Nyamusi Mkt, Karota Mkt, Mabariri Mkt, Ntana Sec, Misambi Polytechnic, Misambi Sec & adjacent customers.

MT. KENYA REGION

PARTS OF NYERI COUNTY

AREA: NAROMORU

DATE: Thursday 17.02.2022

TIME: 9.30 A.M. – 3.30 P.M

Naromoru Town, Naromoru River Lodge Blue Line, Mwichuiri, Bastian Hotel, Leisure Lodge, KWS, Warazojet, Munyu, Mountain Lodge, Kimahuri Karkuret, Naromoru Girls & adjacent customers.