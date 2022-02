Deputy President William Ruto says should he form the next government, all Kenyans will have access to free medical cover.

Ruto made the pledge while campaigning in Nyamira on Thursday, February 10. He said Kenyan citizens would be covered under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), with the govt

“Kabla ya December mwaka huu, kila mmoja wenu mtakuwa na bima ya afya ya NHIF, na kama wewe huna pesa ya kulipia… serikali ya Kenya itakulipia wewe. Kila mtu aende hospitalini, atibiwe na aende nyumbani bila kulipa pesa yoyote. Hospitali italipwa na bima ya afya ya NHIF,” Ruto said.

The DP at the same time reiterated that his bottom-up economic blueprint will include a Sh100 billion kitty for youth empowerment and the creation of 4 million jobs.

Another Sh5 billion will be allocated to boost small businesses in the country.

“Katika collabo yetu ya Kenya Kwanza, tumesema priority yetu number one tunaweka pesa billioni 100 mwaka huu katika kupanga ajira ya vijana wetu,” he said.