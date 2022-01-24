Queen Koki Kathuu is an actress and Commercial model based in Mombasa. She is best known for her acting role as Nafisa on ‘Kovu’ that airs on Maisha Magic.

She shares some fun facts about herself;

I have been acting for about three years as an extra with dialogues in most cases before I joined the Kovu Series that airs on Maisha Magic. I have also acted on Pete and other local Swahili movies.