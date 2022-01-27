Kenya’s electricity distributor Kenya Power says plans are underway to have the country switch to electric vehicles.

The firm’s Acting Managing Director Rosemary Oduor said the government is critically considering the switch with a view of making it easier for Kenyans who wish to use electric vehicles.

“Kenya Power will continue with this innovation as the country’s electricity distributor. It is not just vehicles, it is a whole eco-system that involves the charging, models of charging and engagement with the electric vehicle users,” Oduor said.

She noted that electric vehicles are becoming more affordable and assured that the country will not be left behind in the electric space.

“We are already having electric bikes which we are having on a pilot basis just to understand the dynamics on electric vehicles, the dynamics on charging and on the funding bit,” she said.

In March of last year, Kenya Power partnered with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to pilot electric bikes in Kenya.

The utility firm received 25 e-bikes for its meter readers that will be used to test the usage of the motorcycle in Kenya.

Kenya Power intends to establish charging stations for electric vehicles in parking lots, key roads, and shopping malls, with its workshops functioning as after-sales service facilities.

It joins the Kenya Electricity Generating (KenGen) company in investing in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Other EV start ups that have ventured into the Kenyan market include BasiGo, Kiri, Opibus and ChargeNet Kenya.

ChargeNet Kenya in particular has set up several Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in Nairobi.