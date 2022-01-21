What can we say about Kenyans on Twitter(KOT) that we haven’t said before? They are simply the gift that keeps on giving.

On Wednesday, Kenyan Twitter users once again showcased their penchant and expertise for making light of any situation during the latest ‘Twitter chaos’ sponsored by vlogger Miss Mandi.

It all started when the former Capital FM presenter Miss Mandi tweeted her apparent dislike for people that don’t hold themselves accountable for their actions.

“I truly dislike people who aren’t big on accountability. You can’t go around doing things that hurt people then are afraid to be accountable for your actions. You’re stunting your own growth,” Miss Mandi tweeted.

While the message is valid, it is the messenger Twitter users had a bone to pick with.

If there’s one thing KOT love to hate, it is pretentiousness. In fact, Mandi must have known what was to come because she disabled commenting on her tweet.

This however did not stop a barrage of public backlash as internet users called out Mandi for preaching water but drinking wine.

They revisited some controversial incidents in which Mandi allegedly failed to take accountability for her hurtful actions. Some of her accusers were people known to her, mostly former colleagues in the media industry.

One of them was Koome Gitobu, Mandi’s former colleague at Capital FM. He detailed how Mandi created a toxic work environment for him by bullying and humiliating him in front of colleagues.

“Just sitting here watching the person who constantly terrorized and brutally bullied me the entire time we worked together talk about accountability.

“This woman. Would constantly call the entire office to a stop to make fun of my clothes when I didn’t have enough money to buy the trendy shit she and her friends thought only those deserving to be in their presence to wear.

“This woman. Made up such hurtful nicknames for me behind my back. And laugh in my face because I couldn’t afford to order fancy food for lunch so I would cook my own food and carry.

“This woman. Felt because I didn’t have an accent as well-polished as hers I, therefore, was not deserving to be a radio presenter like her. And would happily remind me whenever I crossed her (which only happened when I breathed near her),” Koome tweeted. By Thursday evening, Miss Mandi was still a trending topic as the accusations against her continued to mount. Amidst all these, KOT still found some humour from Mandi’s purported mistreatment of Koome. We have compiled some of the best memes below.

Yaani Miss Mandi was mistreating and bullying hustlers at work and Ruto amenyamaza tu, ULIAM!!!!! — Sankara (@cowabunga_dud3_) January 20, 2022

We also want to hear about other older and new variants of Miss Mandi’s mutations. Tunaenda vizuri tu. Na iwake 🔥🔥🔥. Ama aje mbogi? pic.twitter.com/mfn2JaGGbo — Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD. (@johnnjenga) January 20, 2022

Btw Miss Mandi ashawahi sema she does not believe some of us work for employers who can not take us to Diani for team building like their Chairman..karibu tuchape wahindi makofi but tukakumbuka sisi tunategemewa na more than one village — Ohta Ryota (@Ohta_Ryota) January 19, 2022

Iko siku I commented about chakula ya Miss Mandi, akanishow nitoke na masufuria na stove tushindane kupika. Nikajua Ako na shida. — Munjiru wa mbari ya Karanja (@wakariowa) January 19, 2022

Me at the office enjoying Githeri when Miss Mandi is away …. pic.twitter.com/AR1IDgDdvF — Aleckie Ronald (@SirAlexas) January 19, 2022

Miss mandi to koome anytime he’d pull out a blueband container with rice and beans pic.twitter.com/G29e7AbhG1 — khaligraph joanne’s (@kenyansaram) January 19, 2022

When Miss Mandi sees Koome Gitobu retreaving mandazi from his backpack with intentions of eating them infront of her. pic.twitter.com/vOGeyUEQ3Y — Chang-li (@Velifrancis) January 19, 2022

Kirubi watching yall cook his Favourite presenter Miss Mandi pic.twitter.com/WgrYrkIOky — Timoshenko (@Kianangih) January 19, 2022

Miss Mandi reading out the names of people who repeat clothes at the workplace and are not “boujiee” like her. pic.twitter.com/qbq3i8yN6b — ZëitGêî§T ™ ♔ (@simeonominde) January 19, 2022

Miss Mandi and her friends wakiona Koome ameenda kuwarm omena for lunch pic.twitter.com/s5IzojvIC6 — THE WATCHER (@jamlick__) January 19, 2022

How koome auditioning for radio sounded to miss mandi pic.twitter.com/NM3ATh8D2L — khaligraph joanne’s (@kenyansaram) January 19, 2022

Miss mandi when she smells gikomba drip when koome passes by pic.twitter.com/mn7ellVGvl — 🇵🇸 (@1ndungundegwa) January 19, 2022

Miss mandi when koome was in the office pic.twitter.com/nuMZW0Pzvg — 🇵🇸 (@1ndungundegwa) January 19, 2022

When you try sit next to miss Mandi with your clothes from gikosh pic.twitter.com/CEfV8vJ7Je — khaligraph joanne’s (@kenyansaram) January 19, 2022

Miss mandi sanitizing all the coworkers who went to a kibanda instead of ordering in pic.twitter.com/E7YvShVwcp — khaligraph joanne’s (@kenyansaram) January 19, 2022

Miss mandi every time koome was on the mic pic.twitter.com/5fr92qj1SX — 🇵🇸 (@1ndungundegwa) January 19, 2022

Koome: I have something to add to this office meeting

Miss Mandi:pic.twitter.com/1VPYdn1e9Y — R¡cky  (@guylikericky) January 19, 2022

Koome at the kibanda enjoying omena then sees miss mandi passing by pic.twitter.com/vZF5q9T61r — 🇵🇸 (@1ndungundegwa) January 19, 2022

When you enter an office and find Miss Mandi in chargepic.twitter.com/jf95PEVvgD — gidi (@gidikariuki) January 19, 2022

When Miss Mandi beat up Anita Nderu #SurvivingMissMandii pic.twitter.com/k4ImhPINEZ — Khotsa (@Mwangala_) January 19, 2022

miss mandi to koome when he brings his packed lunch: pic.twitter.com/XXAqi4JsiE — Josh (@JRNY254) January 19, 2022

When Koome tries to Join Miss Mandi and her friends for lunch with Chapo Dondo

👇pic.twitter.com/wLLYM8j1f1 — FREDRICK KAVOO (@fredrick_kavoo) January 19, 2022

Koome eating his packed lunch after being bullied by miss mandi pic.twitter.com/08HxFprzhl — Eduprime (@Eduprime1) January 19, 2022

Miss Mandi and her friends when Koome unwraps the kumbekumbe he fried for lunch: pic.twitter.com/4kcj9rpOOd — Kyle Samai (@kylesamai) January 19, 2022

Nakumbuka Butita akipost hii 2015, kumbe it was from Miss Mandi.

I remember because i had gotten a nearly same reply from a proposal that i had sent too, thus this did hit home too. https://t.co/iFX74l1Ic3 pic.twitter.com/fwYdDLp4wp — Onorpik (@Onorpik) January 19, 2022

ik koome was traumatised by miss mandi but yoh! these memes 💀💀 zinanimaliza pic.twitter.com/fn9S7sEYa0 — Josh (@JRNY254) January 19, 2022

Miss Mandi when Koome passes by on a cold day akiwa amevaa mboshori: pic.twitter.com/6LhvL2cuoW — Kyle Samai (@kylesamai) January 19, 2022

Me at radio auditions when I find out miss mandi is the judge pic.twitter.com/snS6vBbIyG — khaligraph joanne’s (@kenyansaram) January 19, 2022

When Miss Mandi calls you for an interview and you want to impress her. pic.twitter.com/aoETQtCgNW — Sun Tzu (@ItsChanzu) January 20, 2022

Koome explaining to Miss Mandi and her friends why he can’t afford trendy outfits 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sMmXSU1v3W — BenWhiteEra (@Wajirstweep) January 19, 2022