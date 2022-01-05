The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released a list of filling stations that were found selling adulterated and export-bound petroleum products in the local market.
In a statement Tuesday, January 4, the Authority said it conducted 5,242 tests at 1,100 petroleum sites across the country.
98.27 percent of the sites were found to be compliant while 19 sites were non-compliant.
EPRA noted it penalized some of the sites and permanently closed others for failing to comply with its regulations.
Here’s a list of the 19 non-compliant filling stations.
- Jabura Filling Station – Kibos, Kisumu County found offering the sale of Diesel meant for export ordered to pay Ksh108,618.
- Letesh Filling station in Gachie, Kiambu County caught dealing in domestic kerosene maker and dilution was detected in domestic kerosene. EPRA closed it.
- Al-Marshidy Filling Station in Wajir County was caught offering the sale of diesel containing high sulfur content and shutdown.
- Mitango Filling Kitui Nguni was found offering for sale Diesel meant for export and closed down.
- Evolving Filling in Majengo, Vihiga County was found offering the sale of kerosene meant for export with the diluted domestic maker and fined Ksh108,618.
- Raywen Filling Sation in Makindu, Makueni County caught offering the sale of super petrol adulterated with domestic kerosene and ordered to shut down.
- Eric Oima filing station in Homabay County was caught selling super petrol adulterated with domestic kerosene and dined Ksh50,000.
- Yememia Filling Station in Kiritiri, Embu Cuntyw as caught selling diesel containing high sulfur and shut down.
- Patience Filing station in Tharaka Nithi was found selling super petrol that is adulterated with domestic kerosene and fined Ksh215, 594.
- Lake Oil Mtwapa Service Station in Kilifi County was closed down after EPRA found them selling domestic kerosene marker and diluted kerosene.
- Hass Petroleum Marsabit Station was fined Ksh250,404 after they were caught selling super petrol adulterated with kerosene.
- In God We Trust Filing station in Othoo, Migori County was closed after EPRA found the sale of sulfur petrol meant for export.
- Bunde Filling Station in Othoo, Migori County was also closed after it was found offering super petrol adulterated with domestic kerosene.
- Chabera Filling station in Homabay County was found selling super petrol adulterated with domestic kerosene and closed.
- Chebarbar Filling station in Nandi County was found offering the sale of diesel meant for export and closed down by EPRA.
- Sidex Filling Station in Tabuga, Nakuru County was caught selling diesel meant for export and closed down.
- Ombac Filling station in Joska, Machakos County was caught offering the sale of diesel and shut down.
- Kamburu Service station in Masinga, Machakos County was caught selling Diesel meant for export and shut down.
- Peak Oil Limited in Machakos County was found selling diesel meant for export and closed by EPRA.