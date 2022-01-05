The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released a list of filling stations that were found selling adulterated and export-bound petroleum products in the local market.

In a statement Tuesday, January 4, the Authority said it conducted 5,242 tests at 1,100 petroleum sites across the country.

98.27 percent of the sites were found to be compliant while 19 sites were non-compliant.

EPRA noted it penalized some of the sites and permanently closed others for failing to comply with its regulations.

Here’s a list of the 19 non-compliant filling stations.