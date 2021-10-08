On Thursday, news broke that Deputy President William Ruto’s controversial Weston Hotel was about to be demolished.

The Lang’ata road based hotel has been at the centre of corruption allegations, with claims that the 0.77 hectares of land it sits on was grabbed from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

Of course the Deputy President has denied that, saying that the acquisition was above board.

That has not stopped previous speculations that the hotel would be brought down.

However on Wednesday evening for the first time, there were actual bulldozers on the ground. MP Oscar Sudi was the first to raise the alarm, tweeting, “The Deep State are indeed cornered. They have today decided to express their fury by demolishing Weston Hotel.”

Those claims however did not amount to much, as the hotel still stands.

Ruto’s attorney, who is also the counsel on record for Weston Hotel, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has now come forward to confirm that there was indeed a plot to demolish the hotel. In a tweet on Friday morning, the Grand Mullah said that the operation was called off after whoever had ordered it changed their mind.

“As counsel on RECORD for Weston Hotel I can OFFICIALLY CONFIRM that the GOVERNMENT of the REPUBLIC of KENYA 48 hours ago sent tractors and goons to demolish the Hotel. The operation was called off after the tractors reached the hotel and the powers that be changed its mind.”

With the slippery position DP Ruto finds himself politically today, it would be preposterous to rule out the demolition of one his prized possessions.

This will indeed be an interesting story to watch.