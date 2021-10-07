Social media personality Vera Sidika alias ‘Shikwekwe’ has shut down claims that she regrets getting pregnant for singer Brown Mauzo.

The video vixen was responding to internet trolls who have been on her case ever since she announced she was pregnant.

Taking to her InstaStories, Vera exposed some of the vile comments she has been receiving on social media.

One cyberbully went as far as referring to Vera’s unborn child as a cow that looks like COTU boss Francis Atwoli.

The troll wrote: “Wewe nyamaza an uzae hiyo ng’ombe umebeba inakaa Atwoli uipatie bleaching pills ikuwe nyeupe juu anakaa Atwoli na wewe ni mweusi damu.”

(Shut Up and give birth to that cow you’re carrying that looks like Atwoli and give it bleaching pills so it can be lighter in complexion…)

In a rejoinder, Vera wrote: “Lucifer has entered chat 😂😂😂 Ata muite my unborn child ng’ombe, ni wangu!!! Nothing will ever change that fact. Blocked.”

Shockingly, Vera also shared a comment from the same troll in which she had left a comment on singer Kambua’s post.

Vera also revealed that some haters said she and her child would die in hospital.

Others claimed that the pregnancy was a mistake that Vera regrets. “She regrets getting pregnant for this man, just that she cannot reverse things,” a troll wrote.

To which Vera said: “The way we’re here thinking of baby number two right after God blesses us with our little girl. I do not do mistakes, I plan my whole life. I think some of you all haters are used to getting pregnant by accident that you don’t even think someone can be ready and plan a family from scratch.

“Because you are in denial, you end up calling and wishing other pregnancies were regrets.”

Check out more of Vera Sidika’s Instastories below