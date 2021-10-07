Businessman Jamal Roho Safi is now back with his first wife Amira after ending his short-lived affair with socialite Amber Ray.

“Everything is in order with my first wife,” he said, adding that Amira has since forgiven him.

“Amira has a good soul. She has been in my life since I was in Form 2, and so I think she would not have wanted to end our marriage,” he said.

On his current relationship with Amber Ray, Jamal said they are good friends and business partners.

“We are normal friends, we still talk and we do business together, but nothing in between.”

Jamal Rohosafi also insisted that his marriage to Amber Ray was legit but did not disclose why they parted ways.

“It was not clout. We got married in the Islamic way, and so the divorce process takes time. Kuna talaka ya kwanza, ya pili, ya tatu. I parted ways with her. Yea nikama nimempa talaka,” he said.

“We talk but there is no relationship between me and her. She was my wife and I used to get everything and I was doing everything for her. Sometimes someone can take a break.”

Jamal further praised Ray saying: “She is a good person, she does not just have a negative side. Amber Ray is a good businessperson who understands a lot of things in the business world. We disagreed but that is between me and her.”