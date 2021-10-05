Royal Media Services Chairman SK Macharia recently turned 79.

He has had a very successful life, and to celebrate the big day, his wife Purity Gathoni Macharia hosted a birthday party for him.

The highlight was the issuing of gifts, and what better gift do you give a billionaire with all the money in the world.

It turns out the answer is a 2020 Range Rover Vogue. At zero mileage, it can costs upwards of Sh30 million in Kenya.

Present for the big day held at his Runda home were Lands CS Farida Karoney, who was previously the Chief Operating Officer of RMS, RMS Managing Director Wachira Waruru, former Nation Media Group CEO Wilfred Kiboro etc.

Here’s that clip.