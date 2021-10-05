Gamblers could soon have fewer hours of gambling their money away should the Nairobi county assembly pass an amendment to the Nairobi City County Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Amendment Bill.

The Bill, sponsored by deputy majority whip Waithera Chege, seeks to limit betting and related gaming activities to between 8 pm-5 am.

According to Chege, this will preserve productive human hours and help Kenyan youth secure their futures.

“I have observed the operations of betting and gaming establishments in the county for a while now and I believe something must be done to curtail the hours spent in these establishments by our youth if we are to secure our future as a county,” Waithera said.

The South B MCA noted that she is not trying to do away with beating and gambling.

“For clarity, with the passing of this proposal to amend the county Betting Act, 2021 we seek to further regulate this sector and not to totally do away with betting and gaming,” said Chege.

The deputy majority whip at the same time said no country could grow economically if there is a lot of gambling going on.

“I shall be proposing that the county and national licensing board limit the operating hours of these establishments from 8pm to 5am so as to help keep productive hours among the citizenry and avoid wastage of time by some youths who are, sadly, now addicted to gambling and spend a lot of time in these establishments,” Waithera said.

“I believe something must be done to curtail the hours spent in these establishments by our youth if we are to secure our future as a county.”