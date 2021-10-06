President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and comfort to the family of Tourism PS Safina Kwekwe following the death of her daughter Saumu Dzame Mohamed Ngando.

In the message of encouragement, the President regretted the passing away of the 16-year-old Saumu saying the cruel hand of death had robbed the family of PS Kwekwe a promising daughter full of potential and promise of a bright future.

“It is heart-shattering to lose a child who was about to transition into the most exciting phase of her life. It is a painful experience for you as a family, her friends, her schoolmates, and everyone else in her sphere.

“I share in your loss and pain, and wish your family, friends and relatives God’s comfort as you come to terms with the devastating turn of events,” the President mourned Saumu who passed away on Tuesday at a Nairobi hospital while receiving treatment.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family of PS Kwekwe fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their beloved daughter.

“I pray that you will forever cherish and treasure the memories of love and joy that Saumu brought to your family, her friends, the community and all those who were fortunate to have interacted with her,” the President condoled.