Flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir had a weekend of pride, following his daughter’s graduation from Birmingham University in the UK.

DBK, as he often goes by, threw a lavish ceremony at his home, presided over by Justice Isaac Lenaola. Also present was PLO Lumumba.

As a gift for her hard work, DBK gave his daughter a brand new Volkswagen Polo, locally assembled and which costs about Sh1.69 million.

The lawyer thanked his friends and her daughter’s friends for turning up to celebrate the big day with them.

“I give my greatest gratitude to my BFFs (my constant circle of Bestest Friends) who turned up to celebrate the graduation of my daughter .. And her friends from Primary School, High Schoo & University who graced the occasion … And special thanks to Hon Justice Isaac Lenaola for leading us in Samburu Blessing Prayers. My Constant Circle of BFFs has become my Family,” he wrote.

Here are some photos from the event.