The Teacher’s Service Commission (TSC) has announced the interview dates for over two thousand teachers shortlisted for promotions.

In line with Career Progression Guidelines for Teachers, 2,419 teachers have been shortlisted for promotion to the next grade, after making an application.

Of those, 1,043 will fill vacancies ranging from Grade C2 – TSC Scale 7 Senior Teacher 2 to Grade D5 – TSC Scale 15 Chief Principal.

The remaining 1,376 teachers will hold positions of Heads and Deputy Heads of Institutions in ASAL and Hard to Staff Areas.

These interviews will be conducted from November 1st to November 12th, 2021, at Regional and County Offices.