Finally! After 19 months, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, October 20 lifted the nationwide curfew, much to the relief of a majority of Kenyans.

“I hereby order that the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew that has been in effect from March 27, 2020, be and is hereby vacated with immediate effect,” Uhuru announced during the 58th Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga county.

The announcement was met with rapturous applause from those in attendance.

The rapturous excitement continued on social media as internet users celebrated the good news using funny memes.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Me at 10pm today walking infront of the police #Curfew#jayden pic.twitter.com/TxDHNDbpGw โ€” Vincent kipkemboi (@kipkemboiVinnie) October 20, 2021

Me and My Gang Heading to the Local Pub.

No More Curfew #Curfew pic.twitter.com/6ZoKtZqAsz โ€” S_Darsilโšกโšก (@S_Darsil_) October 20, 2021

Kenya police receiving the news about lifting of curfew #Curfew pic.twitter.com/EQVYWVVrLZ โ€” joe (@oldjade2) October 20, 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta lifts nationwide dawn to dusk curfew with immediate effect. Tunacelebrate at least hatutapigwa tena juu ya #Curfew. #xyzshow pic.twitter.com/4Dok8KiFo8 โ€” The XYZ Show (@xyzshow) October 20, 2021

Koinange street sisters after the curfew was lifted. ๐Ÿ˜#Curfew pic.twitter.com/n15pqVYqin โ€” Moranga Edwin (@EdwinMorangaKE) October 20, 2021

My mpesa and bank balance after realising the curfew has being lifted ๐Ÿ˜‚#curfew pic.twitter.com/lQbFNZse5F โ€” It’s Paul๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ’ป (@OnlyonePaul75) October 20, 2021

After #Curfew has been lifted najua makarau wengi wanafeeel jobless with 100 others ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ pic.twitter.com/jB9ElxX3K1 โ€” Fede Nation ยฎโ„ข (@Fede_254) October 20, 2021

What Kenyans heard from President Uhuruโ€™s Mashujaa Day speech #Curfew pic.twitter.com/IeIvHIy7uh โ€” The African Voice (@teddyeugene) October 20, 2021

“Let us lift the curfew so that campaign sessions can run smoothly”#Curfew pic.twitter.com/xLMtR5NIPR โ€” Joseh๐Ÿ (@BreezyCruze) October 20, 2021

Legends after learning that the dusk to dawn curfew is no more๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿคฃ BREAKING NEWS #Curfew pic.twitter.com/tWW00TXehG โ€” Modern man. (@papahchali) October 20, 2021

Married men after learning that curfew has finally been lifted #Curfew #MashujaaDay pic.twitter.com/2hM3NS4LaM โ€” OmareyMatts (@omareymatts) October 20, 2021

Vile tunaingia pale Koinange street tonight to place our orders after Jayden lifted the #Curfew pic.twitter.com/9MM4Px6gg0 โ€” Adniko (@ADNIKO_) October 20, 2021

Kenyans to police at 10 PM after the #Curfew was lifted. pic.twitter.com/XST6pNHBvf โ€” Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) October 20, 2021

#MashujaaDay BREAKING NEWS Jayden: Dusk to dawn #Curfew is hereby lifted. Kenyans: Say no more ๐Ÿ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/KTBdR8HxRq โ€” Ithe Wafirifu (@wafirifu) October 20, 2021

Breaking news: Jayden has lifted the #Curfew.

Kenyans tomorrow: nitumie pics za sherehe ya jana. pic.twitter.com/4KvGirdk7o โ€” Aliandaโ„ข (@EdwinAlianda) October 20, 2021

โ€œAm so happy #Curfew has been lifted sasa ni kupiga shereheโ€ Also Them at 9:59 PM pic.twitter.com/CgtcRLvEDB โ€” Jim (@roqxtr) October 20, 2021

BREAKING NEWS Mimi pale police station leo 10pm๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚

#Curfew | Dp William Ruto pic.twitter.com/MCx5S1FUMm โ€” ๐—•๐—ฎ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜†๐—ฎ (@Kevinbahati_ke) October 20, 2021

Your girlfriends after Jayden kusema the #curfew has been lifted.pic.twitter.com/GbXfQh2Myj โ€” Ni Hulius! (@Hulius_) October 20, 2021