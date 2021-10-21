Finally! After 19 months, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, October 20 lifted the nationwide curfew, much to the relief of a majority of Kenyans.

“I hereby order that the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew that has been in effect from March 27, 2020, be and is hereby vacated with immediate effect,” Uhuru announced during the 58th Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga county.

The announcement was met with rapturous applause from those in attendance.

The rapturous excitement continued on social media as internet users celebrated the good news using funny memes.

