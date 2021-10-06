In what played out like the famous scene from a South African TV station, a guest on Kikuyu language TV channel, Inooro TV, found himself on the ground after something went wrong with the chair he was sitting on, or the platform it was placed on.

It is unclear when this happened, but it was during their morning programme.

From the short clip making rounds on social media, it seems like the guest pushed back his chair well beyond the edge of the raised platform. The host appeared to be quite well composed, but the same cannot be said of the cameraman.

Here’s the clip.

And here’s that famous South African video.