Phidelia Mutunga is the reigning Miss Supranational Africa. She was crowned last month during the World finals in Poland after emerging 1st runner up in Africa.

Mutunga also won the Supra Influencer challenge and finished in the Top 24.

Since my crowning as Miss Supernatural Africa, I have been looking at organising a workshop by partnering with Nigerian model Mide Ikuomola. We are looking to inspire models to follow their dreams.

Miss Supranational is a different pageant from the rest in the sense that, every contestant gets to share their project and ambitions to the world. It’s an educative platform aimed at uniting everyone from all walks of life and spreading kindness.