Two cops have been arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a civilian in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

The officers who were armed with pistols attempted to rob Stephen Kamotho Kinyanjui at his shop within Kioko area. The incident happened at around 11 am on Wednesday, September 9.

The officers were identified as Inspector Evans Soita and Constable John Kemboi.

Kamotho reported at Kikuyu police station how two smartly dressed men who identified themselves as police officers stormed his shop and brandished their firearms.

They tried to handcuff him but he resisted and raised alarm, attracting members of the public who forced the cops to flee the scene.

“The man resisted [the robbery attempt] and shouted for help. Members of the public intervened and rescued him,” a report filed at the Gigiri Police Station indicates.

The officers attached to Spring Valley Police Station initially managed to escape. They were however arrested after a pocket phone belonging to one of the cops fell.

“Cornered, the officers opted to escape by firing one round in the air to scare away the irate mob. In the ensuing melee, Inspector Soita lost his police communication pocket phone, as he took to his heels for dear life,” DCI said.

Officers from Kikuyu Police Station used the phone to identify the suspects and a search was launched leading to their arrest on Thursday.

A Jericho pistol and a Ceska pistol each loaded with 15 bullets were recovered from the suspects.

“They (suspects) were detained at the Gigiri Police Station awaiting collection by DCI officers from Kikuyu station,” said the report.