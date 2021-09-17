A teenager’s unruly behaviour has shockingly led to the death of her mother in Makueni County.

Consolata Mutua, 50, collapsed and died at Salama police station Wednesday evening while seeking help from officers due to her troublesome daughter.

Police said Consolata had frogmarched her 19-year-old daughter to the station accusing her of bad behaviour.

“In a sad story witnessed by police officers at the station, she painfully recounted how her 19-year-old daughter had tormented her by not going home during school holidays.

“As she begged our officers to intervene so that her daughter mends her ways, she became emotionally overwhelmed and collapsed,” the police added.

Police officers and a well-wisher tried to administer first aid and resuscitate her to no avail.

They rushed her to Kilungu Sub-county hospital where she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

“Students are advised to be responsible and take the wise counsel offered by their teachers and parents in order to avoid such incidents in future. Religious leaders are equally called upon to take their rightful role in guiding and mentoring young adults, to becoming responsible adults in future,” police said.