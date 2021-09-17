The Kenyan government has set in motion plans to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines locally to ensure sufficient supply.

The Ministry of Health is establishing a fill-and-finish facility for Covid-19 vaccines ahead of setting up a full-scale manufacturing plant.

A fill and finish facility enables third parties to put ready-made vaccines into vials, seal, and pack them for distribution.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe revealed in an internal vaccination blueprint that the country has started the process of building the filling plant.

A full-fledged vaccine manufacturing plant will then be built by 2024.

“To improve our vaccine supply security, the government has embarked on the local manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines starting with the establishment of a fill-and finish facility through strategic partnerships and technological transfer,” said Mr Kagwe in the National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan, 2021.