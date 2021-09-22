Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that his ‘Bottom-up’ economic blueprint for Kenya is about empowering Kenyans.

While addressing hundreds of Sultan Hamud residents in Kilome, Makueni County on Tuesday, Ruto rubbished claims by his opponents that he is using ‘Bottom-Up’ to incite the youth.

“When I said that let us start with those who are jobless, before debating on amending the Constitution and sharing positions, is that an incitement?” Ruto posed.

The DP assured that his government would accommodate all Kenyans.

“We have agreed that in this country, no one will be left behind. Every time, they have been telling us to change the Constitution to create a prime minister’s post and to share power. We are telling them this time that before talking about changing the Constitution, let us change our economy,” Ruto said.

He argued that bodaboda riders and other small businesses, are remitting taxes to the government, and as such, they need to be involved in building the economy.

Ruto expressed confidence that his team will form the next government and that the Bottom-Up approach will be realised in his administration.