Another day, another crazy and totally avoidable accident involving a boda boda rider.

The latest one was caught on dashcam video yesterday along Ngong road.

A driver cruising smoothly along the road became the unfortunate victim after his car was rear-ended by the nduthi guy. Conditions on the road were quite clear, and the overtaking lane was also clear.

It is therefore not clear what happened to the boda boda driver, other than the fact that he was speeding.

The impact of the collision sent him flying on the highway, seemingly unconscious.

Check out that video.