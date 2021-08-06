Dickson Njanja Mararo, the man facing three counts of attempted murder over the shooting of two police officers and a woman at Quiver Lounge in Nairobi, has been granted bail.

Milimani Magistrate Esther Kimilu released the accused on a cash bail of Ksh5 million with an alternative bond of Ksh10 million.

The court, however, denied Dickson Mararu certain privileges in return for his freedom.

The magistrate directed Mararo to deposit his passports with the court and give one contact person.

Kimilu also ordered relevant agencies to never issue the trader with any other firearm until the case is heard and determined.

“I hereby grant bail on condition that the suspect should not interfere in any way with the crucial witnesses, directly or indirectly,” the court added.

The court also heard that one of the victims, Police Constable Festus Musyoka, is still in ICU, with his hospital bill now standing at Ksh5.7 million.

Through his lawyer Cliff Ombeta, the accused said that he would try to settle the matter out of court.

The case will be mentioned on September 30.