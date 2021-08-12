President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday at State House, Mombasa, held talks with Somalia Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble during which the two leaders agreed to reset the Kenya-Somalia relations.

For the two countries to prosper, President Kenyatta, who led the Kenyan delegation at the bilateral talks, said there’s a need to collaborate more in areas such as security, trade and investment by fully implementing the 2015 Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC).

“Prosperity of our people is key. Let us open a new page for our people by encouraging people-to-people and interactions,” President Kenyatta said.

He welcomed the restoration of the Kenya-Somalia diplomatic ties and underscored the importance of stability in national and regional development saying, economic growth is only possible in a peaceful environment.

“Without peace, there cannot be prosperity. Let us focus on providing services to our people. This can only be possible if we work together to root out terrorism. It’s time to improve trade and sort out immigration issues to allow increased people-to-people interactions,” the President told his Somali visitor.

On his part, Prime Minister Roble regretted the recent deterioration of relations between Kenya and Somalia saying, it was an error for the two nations to forsake the vision of unity held by the founding fathers of the two nations.

He acknowledged the historical relationship that exists between Kenya and Somalia, saying the friendship is based on “good neighbourliness, cooperation, stability and mutual respect”.

“Today is the beginning of a strong and deep relationship of our brotherhood. Somalia will work hard to strengthen the Joint Commission for Cooperation in the interest of both peoples, their unity and stability and beyond the region and the continent,” PM Roble said through a translator.

“We will look for opportunities that lead to lasting stability and peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect and genuine cooperation while avoiding anything that could harm that relationship,” he assured.

President Kenyatta was accompanied to the bilateral meeting by Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) and Peter Munya (Agriculture) among other senior Government officials.