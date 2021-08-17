A man of Nigerian origin was Monday arraigned at the Milimani Law courts in Nairobi for allegedly forcing his Kenyan girlfriend into oral sex and publishing a video of the act on his Whatsapp status.

Joseph Adekunle Odu was also charged with threatening to kill 24-year-old Caroline Wanjiku Wairimu.

The court heard that Adekunle Odu requested Wairimu to meet him at his house in Ruaka, Kiambu county to settle some differences.

During the meet-up, Adenkule allegedly accused Wairimu of having affair with other men and threatened to kill her using a knife. He then forced her to give him a blowjob to ejaculation while recording the act and later posted it on his WhatsApp status and Instagram account.

“I woke up in the morning and found a lot of missed calls and messages on my phone from people trying to ask me whether I was ok. I was shocked because I didn’t understand what was going on,” read a statement from the complainant.

The suspect was charged that on August 8, 2021, at Ruaka View Apartment within Kiambu county, without lawful excuse uttered the words ‘I will kill you’ while allegedly threatening to kill the woman.

Adekunle also faced another count of assaulting Wairimu at Garissa Heights Apartments in Kileleshwa, and two more counts including Cyber harassment and being in possession of marijuana.

According to the complainant, she has been dating the accused for two years, during which time he assaulted her on several occasions.

Wairimu further alleged that around November last year, Adenkule assaulted her to a point of almost losing her eyesight because he was jealous of her male friend.

“The scars of continuous assault have left me traumatized,” read her statement.

Adekunle Odu pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, who released the accused on a cash bail of Sh200, 000.