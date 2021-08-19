Former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi refused to be dragged into a conversation about a viral video in which his supposed lover filmed him while sleeping and stark naked.

Appearing on Citizen TV’s ‘News Night’ show, the presidential hopeful disregarded questions about the video saying he wouldn’t lower “the debate of my candidature below my neck”.

Mukhisa Kituyi said he won’t be derailed by “non-issues” and promised to run a diligent campaign based on ideals. He stated that he has no dirty tricks up his sleeves for any of his perceived opponents in the run-up to next-year’s polls.

“I don’t want to lower the debate of my candidature below my neck. The assets I want to bring to this are; who is Kituyi? What does he stand for in this country? I will sustain a campaign nationally throughout of dignity, respect, even for my opponents, and that’s as much as I want to say about that,” he told his host Waihiga Mwaura.

Read – DP Ruto Takes a Swipe at Mukhisa Kituyi Over Nude Video

Mukhisa further said Kenyans should judge him on the basis of his competency and integrity.

“I believe personal integrity issues are important in the choice of leaders across the board. Kenyans should judge me on the basis of my integrity, and judge me on the basis of how I deal with national challenges,” he said.

“Do I compromise the security and integrity of my country? That is the basis I’d like to be judged [on] by Kenyans.”

The former Kimilili Member of Parliament at the same time denied that he had issued a statement blaming the leaked video on his political opponents.

“That is a manufactured story. I have not given any statement to any media outlet or any individual, whatsoever.”