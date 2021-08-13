Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has hit out President Uhuru Kenyatta over his dalliance with Opposition leaders.

According to Duale, it is the first time in a mature democracy that a serving President has abandoned his party to organize the opposition.

“The president has assembled a group of leaders representing tribal interests. I know President Uhuru, I have worked with him for the last 8 years.

“It has never happened in any mature democracy…that when a president is exiting and he has a rank and file membership of eight million in his party, feels he should leave that and organise the Opposition to inherit and be part of his legacy in succession,” Duale said in an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday.

The former National Assembly Leader of Majority argued that while the President may have conflicts with his deputy, the Jubilee party is a bag of ripe grapes with plenty of leaders to choose from.

“A president selecting a successor from the opposition appears to be an excerpt from a book that only Uhuru has read. The president can have a problem with Ruto but there are other key leaders within Jubilee. Tell me where a leader crosses over the fence to look for a candidate,” he said.

Duale, referring to a recent meeting between President Kenyatta and opposition leaders, challenged the Head of State to assure Kenyans that he will hand over power to whoever will be elected according to the Constitution.

“We don’t want to be victims of political deceit. Where the rain started beating us is history. Uhuru should emulate Kibaki during his last days.”