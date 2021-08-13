Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i says he will stop at nothing to ensure that justice is served to the family of two Embu brothers who were found dead after being arrested by police officers for breaking a curfew.

The CS spoke Wednesday when he visited the family of the deceased brothers Benson Njiru Ndwiga, 22, and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga, 19. Matiang’i was accompanied by Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and senior security officials.

Speaking to the press shortly after consoling the family, Matiang’i said investigations into the deaths will be fast-tracked.

He said he had received a preliminary report of the case and would follow up once a conclusive one is availed.

“I was briefed on the case and I am looking into the report. I do not want to say what we shall do not to preempt but we shall follow the law. I promised the father we will do all we can to get justice and follow the direction the report will point us to,” he stated.

CS Matiang’i further assured the family of the Kianjokoma brothers that police officers found responsible for the deaths will face the full force of the law.

“My colleagues AG Kihara Kariuki, @IG NPS, senior security officials and I, have reassured the family of the late brothers Benson Njiiru and Emmanuel Mutura of hastened investigations to the untimely death of their sons. As a parent, it pains me a great deal,” he said.

“We will be patient for the final report and stop at nothing to ensure justice is served. Action will be swift and decisive on any officer found to be culpable. Once again, my condolences to the family.”

A conclusive report on the extrajudicial killings is expected next week.