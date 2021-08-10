The renowned sports journalist Carol Radull has bagged a new job with the Nation Media Group days after she announced her departure from Radio Africa Group.

After 21 years with the media group RAG, Radull joins NMG where she will be both on Nation TV and Radio.

The media personality will be hosting a TV show dubbed ‘Gameplan’ airing on Monday nights and touching on sports both locally and internationally.

Radull said NMG will be releasing teasers of the upcoming show any day now.

“Nation will reveal (the show) from tomorrow, they will run teasers so if you see the teasers on tv, it’s pretty obvious,” she said

Radull will also be co-hosting another show at Nation FM on Saturday afternoon, alongside radio presenters Roy Karuhize and Kieni Githinji.

“I never believed I was designed to push papers and write reports. I haven’t been on radio for a year and a half for reasons I choose not to share but in two weeks’ time, I will be back on your airwaves with the “Great Roy” and Kieni to continue to push the sports agenda,” she said.

Adding: “The deal is for the foreseeable future, if you tune in, we’ll be there for a long time, if you don’t, we will be gone.”

Ms Radull will hit the airwaves just before the kickoff of the English Premier League next week.