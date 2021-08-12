Anerlisa Muigai has for the first time spoken out about what caused the death of her sister Tecra Wangari Muigai.

In an impassioned post on InstaStories Wednesday, the Keroche Breweries heiress said she was sure that Tecra did not fall to her death as claimed by her lover Omar Lali.

According to Anerlisa, Tecra broke one of the hardest bones in the human body, meaning there were only two possible causes of her death. Her sister was either involved in a car accident or was hit using a blunt object.

“Btw sh*t I will never get over is my sister’s death because I’m sure she did not fall on the staircase…One thing people are not aware of is that she was broken the hardest bone in a human body(sic). That bone can only be broken by 2 things;

1. Serious car accident