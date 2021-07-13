A case in which Migori Governor Okoth Obado is accused of killing his lover Sharon Otieno finally kicked off Monday, July 12, 2021, after unsuccessful attempts by the politician to postpone the matter.

Trial proceedings started with government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor taking the stand as the first witness.

The autopsy expert painted a grim picture of how Sharon Otieno and her unborn child were tragically murdered.

Dr Oduor told Milimani High Court Judge Cecilia Githua that Sharon Otieno sustained at least seven stab wounds and two slash wounds on different parts of her body.

“There were stab wounds on her back; mid-back, right and left lower back. Multiple aberrations on the back, neck, upper chest, shoulder, flank and upper and lower limbs,” the pathologist noted.

The court heard that there were intestines sticking out from a stab wound in the lower abdomen.

Sharon’s body also had two parallel slash wounds on the left ear.

“There was muscle bleeding on the left side of the neck and muscle was detached from the attachment on the bone,” he said, adding: “Bleeding seen on the root of the tongue and right lung had collapsed.”

The pathologist further described the body to the court as “flaccid, with skin peeling off the body on the back of the arms and legs, it was discoloured, with a height of 175cm and was healthy.”

The court also heard that Otieno’s body had a 28-week old fetus that died from a sharp abdominal trauma caused by a stab wound inflicted on his mother’s left upper part of the uterus.

Oduor said the cause of the 26-year-old’s death was severe haemorrhage due to penetrating force trauma and also manual strangulation.

The pathologist noted that Sharon’s body was presented for autopsy unclothed. He said detectives gave him Sharon’s clothes separately; they included a blood-stained white Adidas-branded jumper suit, a white brassier, white underwear and blue sandals.

Hearing continues.